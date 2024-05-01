MP: BJP Mahila Morcha Conference in Ratlam Highlights Women's Support in Achieving Historic Victory

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha held a conference at the Rangoli Complex in Ratlam, focusing on the role of women in the upcoming general elections.

Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria highlighted that this election is crucial for India's self-respect, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim to secure over 400 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. She also noted the BJP's commitment to gender equality, mentioning the 50 percent reservation for women in various sectors.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Chaitanya Kashyap emphasised Ratlam's industrial growth, noting the recent bhumi puja for a new industrial area valued at Rs 450 crore. Kashyap also assured that the city would create job opportunities, reducing the need for locals to seek work elsewhere. BJP candidate Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan praised women's active participation in the BJP, urging everyone to vote for the party to support India's development and Modi's re-election.

BJP district president Pradeep Upadhyay mentioned the government's numerous schemes aimed at empowering women. The event, conducted by Mahila Morcha district general secretary Anita Pahuja, brought together key party figures and underscored the importance of women's support in achieving a historic BJP victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.