 MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Piles Of Plastic Pipes Kept On Roadside In Bhind (WATCH)
The incident took place near the Maharana Pratap intersection within the jurisdiction of the Lahar police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in the government plastic pipes, kept on the roadside in Bhind on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Maharana Pratap intersection within the jurisdiction of the Lahar police station.

Upon receiving the news, the police swiftly arrived at the scene, accompanied by the fire brigade. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Bystanders captured a video of the incident, which is now circulating on social media platforms.

The video depicts the pipes, previously situated on the roadside, being turn into ashes by the intense flames. According to local reports, there were no casualty in the fire.

More details are awaited..

