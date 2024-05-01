 MP: 'Development is Continuous Process of Life', Says Head of State Urban Education, Pankaj Pawar in Jaora
He stressed the internal and external development of children, emphasising the pivotal role of Panchkosh development of children.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
article-image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): "Development is a continuous process of life, it takes effort, hence we will develop in the development class. Through this, attendees of the class will also develop and only then we will be able to achieve our goal of all-round development." These were the words of head of state urban education, Pankaj Pawar.

He was addressing the trainees present on the third day of the reflection session on theme development organised at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Paharia Road here. He stressed the internal and external development of children, emphasising the pivotal role of Panchkosh development of children. The guests offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Class convenor Mohit Pawar, committee president Anil Pavecha, co-secretary Sheetal Chourdia, Ujjain department coordinator Mahendra Bhagat and Saraswathipuram principal Renu Bala Sharma were present.

Spiritual Yoga Programme Held

Pipliya Mandi: A spiritual yoga programme was organised at Shiv Sangam Bhawan Pipliya. Giving information, Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya local branch manager Lata Didi said that the morning class was conducted by Surendra Bhai and Savita Didi.

BK Surendra Bhai threw light on the usefulness of spiritual knowledge and Raj yoga meditation for humans in present times. Community members from various villages attended the programme.

