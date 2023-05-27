MP: Bank manager, jewellers booked for filching gold loan worth Rs 4 cr in Pipariya

FP Photo

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): The Mangalwara police have registered a case against the manager of the Axis bank in Pipariya and two jewellers in the town, for filching gold loan worth Rs 4 crores earlier, the police said on Friday. Superintendent of police (SP) of Narmadapuram, Dr Gurkaran Singh had issued orders to register an FIR against all the accused involved in the scam, official sources said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Mangalwara police station, Umesh Tiwari told the media that the complainant, Ashok Kumar Agrawal, is the head manager of the Axis bank of the town. He had approached the cops earlier, alleging that the branch manager of the Axis bank in Pipariya and two jewellers had connived and appropriated gold loan worth Rs 4 crores in the bank, almost a year and a half ago.

He added that the scam came to light when the audit was carried out in the bank. He went on to say that the accused accepted fake gold from sundry customers to distribute crores of money to them in return.

SP Singh had taken cognizance of the same and had constituted a team to probe the matter. The ones against whom the FIR has been lodged include the bank manager Ram Raghuwanshi, assistant branch manager Anil Patel, godl loan in-charge Rohit Raghuwanshi, SK jewellers store owner Shailendra Soni and Krishna jewellers store owner Anand Soni.