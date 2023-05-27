Bhopal: Experts to train city’s cyber cops to outsmart online crooks

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-member team of cyber experts from New Delhi is going to arrive here next week to impart training to the city's cyber crime police.

Smartness of cyber crooks in changing modus operandi frequently to make away with people’s money has pushed the cyber cops of Bhopal to take some new steps to outsmart the online frauds. Senior officials of the Bhopal police said that the training of the cyber cell personnel is to be ramped up. The city cops will learn to effectively deal with every now and then-changing modus operandi of the cyber criminals and assist people in the recovery of their lost money.

Officials maintained that the exact date of the arrival of the team has not been confirmed yet. “The team was slated to arrive on Sunday in the city, but their arrival has been deferred until next week owing to unlisted reasons”, officials told Free Press.

The experts will also train them in using the equipment and gadgets provided in the district cyber crime cell for safeguarding people from imminent cyber frauds.

The principal objective of the programme is to provide firsthand experience to the cyber personnel in probing online crime cases, while it also aims to curb the frauds prevailing on messaging applications, like Telegram, said sources.

“As anyone can sign up on Telegram without providing their authentic details, and the server of the application is operated from Russia, cyber cheats have resorted to the application to dupe people and make off with their money”, sources said.

Fraud worth Rs 6.5 cr recorded in last 4 months: CP

Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra said that ramping up the acumen of cyber personnel is the need of the hour, as online frauds worth Rs 6.5 crores have taken place in Bhopal in the past four months. Around Rs 18 lakh have been recovered and reimbursed to the cyber victims till date, he added.

