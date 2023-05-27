Bhopal: BJP did not contest canards about Patel being appointed state BJP president

Union minister Prahlad Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There were canards on Friday that the Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel was appointed president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit.

The social media was abuzz with the news of Patel being appointed BJP’s state president. Without confirming the news, many BJP leaders and office-bearers congratulated Patel.

A BJP legislator from Telangana Raja Singh congratulated Patel through social media. Many party workers followed their leaders.

There were many others who congratulated Patel over phone, but he said that there was no such decision.

The BJP leaders, however, did not contest the news. Although Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the party office, he did not say anything about it.

President of the BJP’s state unit VD Sharma said he had no knowledge about the news.

Rumours about Patel being appointed BJP’s state unit president started trickling in after a dinner at Chouhan’s house on Wednesday night.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were present in the meeting in which they discussed the strategy for the ensuing election.

The Chief Minister advised all the leaders to stop issuing statements against the government and the party organisation.

There is no truth: Prahlad

Union minister of state Prahlad Patel said there was no truth in what was spread through social media. He further said he was unaware of the reasons for spreading such canards and he refuted it.