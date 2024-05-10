MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prestige Of Mohan Yadav, Umang Singhar At Stake In Ujjain, Dhar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All eyes are set on a few seats out of the eight which are going go polls in the fourth round on May 13.

These seats have become hot for some reasons. As Ujjain is hometown of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, it has drawn everybody’s attention.

In 2019, MP Anil Firojiya defeated his rival by a margin of 3.65 lakh votes.

Similarly, Chintamani Malviya humbled his rival by margin of 3.09 lkah votes in 2014.

The challenge before Yadav is that he has to ensure the victory of the party candidate by more margin than it was last year. Firojiya has again been fielded from Ujjain.

Yadav is campaigning for him, so all eyes are set on the margin of victory of the candidate and on the outcome of the election in this constituency.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar played an important role in getting a ticket for his chosen candidate Radheshyam Muvel.

Because Muvel was given a ticket on the recommendations of Singhar, the party high command has given him the responsibility for ensuring Muvel’s victory.

The Congress lost two Lok Sabha elections in Dhar. Singhar is working hard, so that the Congress wins this seat. Former MPCC president and Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria is contesting the election on his own.

The fight between Bhuria and BJP’s Anita Chouhan is interesting. This election is considered important for Bhuria’s future.

Besides these seats NOTA has hogged the limelight in Indore. The BJP’s central leadership is also paying attention to voting percentage and the number of votes cast through NOTA in this constituency.

The ruling party is, in fact, worried about NOTA votes. If a large number of voters press the NOTA button, there may be questions on admitting Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam into the BJP.