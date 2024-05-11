RERA Bans Sale Of BMC’s Bhauri Project Units

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Bhopal, has prohibited the municipal body from sale/transfer of any residential units under Bhauri Project for its failure to get the construction project registered with the authority.

The RERA has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for releasing advertisements and inviting bookings for flats/houses in Bhauri Project built under PM Housing for All (HAF).

The authority has banned booking and sale/purchasing of property under Bhauri project, prohibiting the municipal body from executing any sale deed and transfer of property, the RERA order said.

“RERA has given warning to BMC commissioner that action will be taken if violation of section 3 of RERA Act was not stopped,” the order further stated.

RTI activist Nitin Saxena had approached RERA against BMC for its failure to get its Bhauri Project registered with RERA, which is mandatory. Under its Bhauri Project the municipal body has initiated construction of 835 houses - 504 EWS 1-BHK flats, and 331 LIG row houses 3BHK - under PM Housing for All (HAF).

The BMC had invited bookings for its 1BHK flat and row houses the cost of which has been fixed at Rs 6 lakh and Rs 35 lakh respectively on ‘First Come First serve’ basis. The booking amount for the same stand at Rs 60,000 and Rs 3.5 lakh respectively. For the sale of its Bhauri Project property, the BMC had published an advertisement in the media and the RTI activist took exception to it as the civic body did it without getting the project registered with the RERA.

Without formal registration of any construction project, it is legally wrong to issue advertisements for sale, the complainant had argued. BMC administration countered it saying that it had issued advertisements but did not receive any booking for its property.