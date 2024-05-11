Van Vihar First Choice To Shift BTR Rescued Leopard…But The House Is Full, No Room For New Arrival At Bhopal National Park

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The forest team of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) has rescued a male leopard of around six to eight months. The officials are mulling over translocating the feline to a national park and Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal being their first choice. However, the Van Vihar is currently running at full capacity and might not be able to accommodate any new arrivals.

The leopard was rescued from Panpatha range where its presence had led to man-animal conflict. Recently, it was attacked and injured a small girl. The big cat often used to sneak into houses in villages situated near the tiger reserve.

The leopard even killed hens and attacked domestic animals in the village. This necessitated its rescue from the range.

Now, the authorities of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve are going to write to the principal chief conservator of forest, wildlife to seek permission for the translocation of the rescued leopard.

The Bandhavgarh authorities want to shift it to Van Vihar National Park but they have been told that all the enclosures of Van Vihar are full. Likewise, the Mukundpur Zoo too is not having required space to accommodate any more animals.

Last week, a rescued tigress was shifted to Van Vihar from Bandhavgarh tiger Reserve. The presence of the big cat had created panic in the area and so the authorities caught hold of it and shifted to Van Vihar.