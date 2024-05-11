Ashoka Garden Police Station TI Suspended In ₹32L Cash Seizure Case, Involvement Of More Police Personnel Suspected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka Garden police station TI has been suspended in connection with the seizure of Rs 32 lakh cash at the house of a man, named Kailash Khatri on Thursday night.

TI Ashish Sapre and the investigating officials, who seized the cash, kept it inside a room, locked it up, and went missing. Later, three police personnel entered the room, and shifted the bag containing the money elsewhere. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

DCP (Zone-1), Priyanka Shukla, confirmed that Ashoka Garden TI, Ashish Sapre has been suspended, after the irregularity came to light. She added that from the cell phone call recordings of one police personnel involved in the incident, the discussion about whisking away the cash-laden bag elsewhere was reported. She added that some of the police officials, who had carried out the seizure from Khatri’s house, were not supposed to be on duty, but were present there.

Furthermore, she said that as the investigation broadens in this direction, more police personnel are expected to be suspended, if their involvement in making away with the cash money was ascertained.