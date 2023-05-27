Bhopal: Labourer mowed down by tractor, driver booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old man was mowed down by a tractor at a marriage garden in Kolar on Wednesday, the police said. An complaint against driver was lodged at Kolar police station on Friday.

The police added that the driver of the tractor was taking reverse turn at high speed, which resulted in man’s death.

Station house officer of Kolar police station Jai Kumar Singh told Free Press that the man who lost his life had been identified as Riyaz Ullah (20), a daily wager. Ullah was standing inside a marriage garden in Bima Kunj locality on Wednesday, when the driver of a tractor suddenly drove the vehicle in the reverse direction at a high speed. Before Ullah realise it, he was crushed to death by the tractor.

Tractor driver fled while Ullah was rushed to Bansal hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police are sifting through CCTV cameras installed near the spot to trace the accused.

Man falls to death from second floor

A 35-year-old man working on the second floor of a building in Kolar fell to his death after losing balance on Thursday. According to Kolar police, deceased is Ajay Kumar (35). Kumar was working on the second floor of a multi-storeyed building located at Semra junction when he lost balance and fell down. Passersby rushed him to hospital where he died during treatment. The police have registered a case and have begun probe.