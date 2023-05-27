Bhopal: Minister Sarang calling the shots at BMC, says LoP

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Shabista Zaki has alleged that mayor Malti Rai takes all the files to her residence and those files remain pending in office of state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang.

“Minister Vishvas Sarang takes decision on files. This practice delays execution of development work specially when Assembly elections are due,” she told Free Press in a brief interview.

“Minister (Sarang) represents Narela Assembly constituency where mayor resides. Their nexus disappoints corporators,” Zaki further said.

She said resentment was brewing among corporators against mayor for delay in clearing files related to development as she has made it mandatory that her opinion be taken on every file even after passed by municipal council.

“Even BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary has expressed displeasure at such a practice as ultimately it is he who is blamed for delay in clearance of files. Such practice halts execution of development work,” Zaki added.

During recent council meeting, commissioner was asked to clarify before House why development funds were not released.

Congress corporator Yogendra Guddu Chauhan said, “BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi had issued order to register FIR against Akhtar Enterprises for collecting parking charges from two-wheelers in New Market. But so far, complaint has not been lodged and he is still collecting charges.”