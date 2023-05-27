 Bhopal: Minister Sarang calling the shots at BMC, says LoP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Minister Sarang calling the shots at BMC, says LoP

Bhopal: Minister Sarang calling the shots at BMC, says LoP

Delay in devpt work disappoints corporators.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Shabista Zaki has alleged that mayor Malti Rai takes all the files to her residence and those files remain pending in office of state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang.

“Minister Vishvas Sarang takes decision on files. This practice delays execution of development work specially when Assembly elections are due,” she told Free Press in a brief interview.

“Minister (Sarang) represents Narela Assembly constituency where mayor resides. Their nexus disappoints corporators,” Zaki further said.

She said resentment was brewing among corporators against mayor for delay in clearing files related to development as she has made it mandatory that her opinion be taken on every file even after passed by municipal council.

“Even BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary has expressed displeasure at such a practice as ultimately it is he who is blamed for delay in clearance of files. Such practice halts execution of development work,” Zaki added.

During recent council meeting, commissioner was asked to clarify before House why development funds were not released.

Congress corporator Yogendra Guddu Chauhan said, “BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi had issued order to register FIR against Akhtar Enterprises for collecting parking charges from two-wheelers in New Market. But so far, complaint has not been lodged and he is still collecting charges.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Bizman falls prey to cyber crime, duped of Rs 72k in Awadhpuri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Minister Sarang calling the shots at BMC, says LoP

Bhopal: Minister Sarang calling the shots at BMC, says LoP

74 kilometres per hour: Wind velocity in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

74 kilometres per hour: Wind velocity in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

Bhopal: Credit card limit increase offer costs businessman Rs 75,000

Bhopal: Credit card limit increase offer costs businessman Rs 75,000

Madhya Pradesh: From village to world’s highest peak, 29-year-old Ashish Singh summits Mount...

Madhya Pradesh: From village to world’s highest peak, 29-year-old Ashish Singh summits Mount...

Bhopal: Vidhan Sabha committe's recommendations to prevent student suicides put on the back burner

Bhopal: Vidhan Sabha committe's recommendations to prevent student suicides put on the back burner