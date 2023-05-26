 Bhopal: Bizman falls prey to cyber crime, duped of Rs 72k in Awadhpuri
The accused called him as a bank employee and offered to increase his credit card limit.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Posing as a bank employee, an unidentified cyber crook siphoned off Rs 72,000 from a bizman's account in Awadhpuri, the police said. Cops added that the cyber cheat had offered to increase the credit card limit of the complainant, who fell into the crook’s dragnet and lost the sum.

Station house officer (SHO) of Awadhpuri police station, Shivraj Singh said that the complainant Rajendra Singh (33) was a glass designer, who suffered a severe losses during the pandemic and began his own business. On March 15, he was at his shop when he received a call from an unknown number. The person on the other side of the phone offered to increase his credit card limit.

Singh agreed, after which the man sought his credit card details such as name on the card, card number and other personal details. After some time, Singh received a One-time password (OTP). The man asked Singh to share the OTP with him. Singh did the same, after which Rs 72 thousand were deducted from his account in three transactions.

Singh immediately realised that he had been duped and approached the Cyber-wing. The cyber cell lodged a complaint and referred the case to Awadhpuri police station for investigations. Further probe is underway in the case, the police said.

