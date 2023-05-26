 Madhya Pradesh: History-sheeter threatens doctor from inside the Jabalpur Central Jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: History-sheeter threatens doctor from inside the Jabalpur Central Jail

Madhya Pradesh: History-sheeter threatens doctor from inside the Jabalpur Central Jail

Dr. Ashutosh Rai filed a complaint 3 years ago that accused Abdul Razzak along with his henchmen had threatened him to leave the hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Pune man arrested for threatening to kill Shinde |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A history-sheeter was booked for threatening a doctor from the Central Jail in Jabalpur. Along with him, the case was registered against his close friend & wife.

Read Also
WATCH: MP OBC Commission chairman Bisen walks out of Dhirendra Shastri's event after bouncers stop...
article-image

According to CSC Prabhat Shukla, Dr. Ashutosh Rai filed a complaint in Lordganj police station that 3 years ago, accused Abdul Razzak along with his henchmen had reached his hospital and threatened him to leave the hospital.

Currently, history-sheeter Abdul Razzaq is in the Central Jail due to multiple criminal cases. He continued to even threaten him from inside the cell.

On receiving the information, the Lardganj police station, while investigating, has taken the matter into consideration by registering an FIR against Abdul Razak, wife of the hospital operator and his father-in-law and others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Bikers threaten elderly woman, snatch gold chain

Indore: Bikers threaten elderly woman, snatch gold chain

Indore: Seminar on startup and MSME schemes tomorrow

Indore: Seminar on startup and MSME schemes tomorrow

Indore : Solutions to real estate & life discussed at ’Being Realtor’

Indore : Solutions to real estate & life discussed at ’Being Realtor’

Indore: Train to Dehradun four times a week from city

Indore: Train to Dehradun four times a week from city

Madhya Pradesh: History-sheeter threatens doctor from inside the Jabalpur Central Jail

Madhya Pradesh: History-sheeter threatens doctor from inside the Jabalpur Central Jail