Madhya Pradesh: History-sheeter threatens doctor from inside the Jabalpur Central Jail

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A history-sheeter was booked for threatening a doctor from the Central Jail in Jabalpur. Along with him, the case was registered against his close friend & wife.

According to CSC Prabhat Shukla, Dr. Ashutosh Rai filed a complaint in Lordganj police station that 3 years ago, accused Abdul Razzak along with his henchmen had reached his hospital and threatened him to leave the hospital.

Currently, history-sheeter Abdul Razzaq is in the Central Jail due to multiple criminal cases. He continued to even threaten him from inside the cell.

On receiving the information, the Lardganj police station, while investigating, has taken the matter into consideration by registering an FIR against Abdul Razak, wife of the hospital operator and his father-in-law and others.