WATCH: MP OBC Commission chairman Bisen walks out of Dhirendra Shastri's event after bouncers stop him

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Furious, OBC Commission Chairman Gauri Shankar Bisen, along with his daughter, walked out of Ram Katha after bouncers stopped them to meet Bageshwar Dham's self-claimed godman Dhirendra Shastri in Balaghat on Friday.

Bisen, with his daughter, had reached to attend last day of Ram Katha organised in Bhadukota of Balaghat district. As the duo walked towards the stage to meet pandit Dhirendra Shastri, the bouncers stopped their way and denied them the entry. Furious over this, the father-daughter walked out of the event.