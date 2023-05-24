MP: Two little girls reach police station, ask officer to arrest father for beating their mom

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two little girls reached police station and asked cops to arrest their father as he would beat their mother often in Gwalior's Bhitarwar town on Wednesday.

The girls aged 8 and 9 years complained that their father beat their mother on a daily basis and now she is unable to walk properly. Station House Officer Prashant Sharma, made them sit comfortably on chairs in his room and listened to their problems in detail. Following which he took them to their house and counselled the parents.

Finally, on the advice of the police station in-charge, the parents promised not to quarrel among themselves. After that, the SHO returned. It has been learned that the mother of these girls is a housewife while the father is a farmer. These girls also complained that due to such environment it is difficult for them to focus on studies.