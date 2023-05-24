MP: Woman consumes poison at police station after Gwalior police refuses to file rape complaint

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly consumed poision at TI's chamber after Inderganj police failed to act on her complaint of cheating and rape on Monday late night.

The woman was rushed to the ICU of JAH where she is undergoing treatment. Following which, he police have registered an offence under sections of rape on the accused lawyer and assault on his colleagues.

Police said that the victim was already married in Makoda Tekanpur and had an affair with an advocate Neeraj. Neeraj lured her to Gwalior and started living with her and allegedly raped her on pretext of marriage.

The complaint further added when she insisted for marriage, Neeraj refused. Enraged, the woman reached the police station late night and consumed poison. Police took her to the hospital and on her complaint, the accused lawyer was booked for rape.