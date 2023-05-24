MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result Tomorrow

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has tweeted that the results of Class 10th and Class 12th will be declared at 12.30 pm on May 25. The students can also see their results through the medium of mobile app.

As many as 965704 students including 510961 boys and 454743 girls have given the exam of Class 10. In Class 12 exam, 857560 students have given the papers and they include 454320 boys and 403240 girls. In this manner, total 1823264 students have appeared in exams of Class 10 and Class 12 respectively. Total 3855 exam centers were made to conduct the exams.