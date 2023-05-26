Indore : Two girls raped by social media friends

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Two girls were raped by their social media friends on the pretext of marriage in the city, police said on Thursday.

In the first incident, a 24-year-old girl approached Tejaji Nagar police station and lodged a complaint that she met the accused named Dharmendra of Udaipur through a social media platform. She befriended him and started chatting with him over the phone. After that the accused promised to marry her. He allegedly reached the city and took the girl to a hotel where he made physical relations without the consent of the girl.

When the girl told him to marry her, the accused refused and he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. The police are gathering more information about the accused and the efforts are on to arrest him.

Another case was registered by the Malharganj police against a youth for raping a 21-year- old girl of the area on Wednesday. The girl stated in her complaint that she met the accused through a social media platform a few months ago. After that, they started chatting with each other. The girl alleged that the accused had promised to marry her. He later took her to a place where he made physical relations without her consent. When the girl told him to marry, the accused refused to do so. After that, the girl informed her family members about the same and she lodged a complaint against the accused. The accused is a resident of the city and the police are searching for him.

Youth booked for harassing woman

A 30-year-old woman in the Aerodrome area has lodged a complaint against a youth for harassing her for the last few days. According to the police, the woman stated in her complaint that the accused named Mahesh somehow took her photos and was blackmailing her threatening to circulate them.

When the girl got engaged with a person in Bhopal, the accused threatened to send her photos to her fiancé and actually sent them leading to the engagement getting cancelled, it has been alleged. He also demanded Rs 30 lakh from the girl.

On 17 May, the accused entered her house and used abusive words for her family members. He was pressurising the woman to marry him. The police have registered a case against the accused and have started a search for him.

