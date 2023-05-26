Indore : Man cooks up robbery story to avoid returning money

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Chandan Nagar police caught two persons for cooking up a robbery story within 3 hours on Wednesday. The accused had to return money to his uncle but he was not in a position to repay his debt so he cooked the story with the help of his friend.

According to Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma, Javed Khan, a collection agent of a telecom company reached the police station around 6 pm and lodged a complaint that he was robbed of Rs 5 lakh by a biker in the area. He informed the police that after alighting from a bus, he was reaching his maternal uncle’s place in the Green Park Colony when the accused snatched the bag from him. He was going to give money to his maternal uncle.

The police started an investigation and found the variation in the statements given by Javed.

TI doubted him and he was questioned and the accused revealed the truth. His maternal uncle had sold a property and he had given Rs 5 lakh to Javed in January. When his maternal uncle asked to return his money, Javed with the help of his friend Sarfaraz prepared a plan of fake robbery to mislead his uncle and the police.

When Javed reached near the Green Park Colony, Sarfaraz snatched a bag from Javed and fled the scene to turn the case into a robbery incident. The accused were caught by the police and were booked under the relevant section.