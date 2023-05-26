 Indore : Man cooks up robbery story to avoid returning money
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore : Man cooks up robbery story to avoid returning money

Indore : Man cooks up robbery story to avoid returning money

The accused had to return money to his uncle but he was not in a position to repay his debt so he cooked the story with the help of his friend.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Chandan Nagar police caught two persons for cooking up a robbery story within 3 hours on Wednesday. The accused had to return money to his uncle but he was not in a position to repay his debt so he cooked the story with the help of his friend.

 According to Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma, Javed Khan, a collection agent of a telecom company reached the police station around 6 pm and lodged a complaint that he was robbed of Rs 5 lakh by a biker in the area. He informed the police that after alighting from a bus, he was reaching his maternal uncle’s place in the Green Park Colony when the accused snatched the bag from him. He was going to give money to his maternal uncle.

The police started an investigation and found the variation in the statements given by Javed.

TI doubted him and he was questioned and the accused revealed the truth. His maternal uncle had sold a property and he had given Rs 5 lakh to Javed in January. When his maternal uncle asked to return his money, Javed with the help of his friend Sarfaraz prepared a plan of fake robbery to mislead his uncle and the police.

When Javed reached near the Green Park Colony, Sarfaraz snatched a bag from Javed and fled the scene to turn the case into a robbery incident. The accused were caught by the police and were booked under the relevant section.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 50.29% students of Indore division clear XII
article-image
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 68.16 % in X and 58.58 % in XII clear board exam in Dewas
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: History-sheeter threatens doctor from inside the Jabalpur Central Jail

Madhya Pradesh: History-sheeter threatens doctor from inside the Jabalpur Central Jail

Indore : Two girls raped by social media friends

Indore : Two girls raped by social media friends

Resident of 39 villages allowed to pay property tax by giving ownership papers

Resident of 39 villages allowed to pay property tax by giving ownership papers

Indore : Traffic police seize Rs 1.4L liquor from car on Super Corridor

Indore : Traffic police seize Rs 1.4L liquor from car on Super Corridor

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Gaurav Diwas, Mayor inaugurates Jal Mahotsav program

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Gaurav Diwas, Mayor inaugurates Jal Mahotsav program