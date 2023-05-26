Madhya Pradesh: 50.29% students of Indore division clear XII

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Less than 56% of students (precisely 55.28%) managed to clear the higher secondary (class 12) board exam of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) results of which were announced on Thursday.

Pass percentage of students in Indore division was lower than the over-all figure in the higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) board examination.

As per the results, the state-wide passing figure stood at 55.28% (including 58.75% girls and 52% boys), Indore division score stood at 50.29% (including 53.4% girls and 47.53% boys), way below the state figures.

Similarly, Ujjain Division did marginally well in comparison to Indore as total passing percentage stood at 50.35 with 44.89% boys and 57.25% girls clearing the exams. In seven divisions of the state, Jabalpur division remained on the top of the list with total passing percentage of 53.2 with 42.52% boys and 52.22% girls, while Bhopal division was at the bottom of the list with 47.21%, including 42.52% boys and 52.22% girls.

This year 7,29426 students, including 3,75,437 boys and 3,53,989 girls registered themselves for class 12 board exam across the state.

In Indore division, a total 1,34,983 students from eight districts appeared in the examination as regular students. The board announced the results of 1,31,613 holding back the results of 43 students for different reasons and cancelled the examinations of another 200 students.

Similarly in Ujjain division, as many 97,844 students registered themselves in the board exam and 95,306 of them appeared in the exam.

At district-level, highest number of students appeared in the board exam from Indore. A total of 42,169 students appeared in the examination as regular students. Indore district with 57.60 pass percentage stood on the top in Indore division, while Barwani with 43.88% result languished at the bottom of the eight districts list in the division.

In Ujjain, Shajapur district with 60.10% result remained on the top, while Ratlam with 40.40% result remained at the bottom.

Results at Glance (Divisional-level)

Regular REGD ABST APRD DIV-1 TOT-P %AGE

Jabalpur Div 134569 1707 132862 45120 70651 53.20

Sagar Div 105430 1129 104301 103605 37528 52.80

Ujjain Div 97844 2538 95306 32009 47965 50.35

Indore Div 134983 3127 131856 40750 66191 50.29

Rewa Div 112945 1195 111750 37030 56050 50.17

Gwalior Div 126890 1625 125265 45407 60068 48.16

Bhopal Div 143159 1888 141271 45875 66543 47.21

Results AT a Glance (District-level)

Indore Division

District REGD ABST APRD DIV-1 TOT-P %AGE

Indore 42967 798 42169 16206 24161 57.60

Alirajpur 6379 196 6183 1576 3372 54.55

Jhabua 10782 330 10452 2502 5408 51.74

Burhanpur 6131 105 6026 1911 2931 48.64

Khandwa 13323 259 13064 3963 6305 48.26

Khargone 19078 488 18590 5644 8358 44.96

Dhar 24344 645 23699 6082 10534 44.46

Barwani 11979 306 11673 11671 5122 43.88

Results AT a Glance (District-level)

Ujjain Division

District REGD ABST APRD DIV-1 TOT-P %AGE

Shajapur 11637 147 11490 4870 6899 60.10

Neemuch 7565 199 7366 2892 4372 59.36

Mandsaur 14269 315 13954 5306 8084 57.93

Ujjain 19536 622 18914 6287 9255 48.93

Dewas 24720 451 24269 7640 11495 47.43

Agar Malwa 6401 268 6133 1716 2535 41.33

Ratlam 13716 536 13180 3298 5325 40.40