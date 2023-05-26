Indore Sports Update: Chess, carom competitions for advocates begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chess, Carom and Table Tennis competitions, organised by the Indore Advocates Association, here at sports complex of the District Court were inaugurated by former Government Advocate Jai Hardia and former president of Advocates Association Surendra Verma. On this occasion president of Indore Advocates Association Gopal Kacholia, secretary Ghanshyam Gupta, vice president Manohar Pandit, Sandeep Sharma, and president of All Indore Chess Association Anil Fatehchandani were present. Total 40 players are participating in chess, which is being organised in collaboration with All Indore Chess Association. Ravi Tiwari, Ajay Soni, Anil Fatehchandani, Arvind Joshi, Vishal Kacheria, Anil Solanki, Santosh Sharma, Vijay Shah and Himanshu Dalal won their respective matches in chess.

Carom game is being run smoothly by Shakeel Khan and Javed Khan. In the doubles of carrom game, the pair of Mukesh Chaubey-Pawan Sharma defeated Rajesh Asiwal- Gaurav Saxena by 20-17, 25-04 and the pair of Nirmal Kalyani and Neeraj Mahawar defeated Sajid Khan and Naveen Mandloi by 17-11, 25-0. Santosh Salunke beat Narhari Shukla 21-16, 12-25, 25-6 in Carrom Singles, Chandan Yadav beat Chandresh 25-2, 25-2, Basant Bhagwat beat Hemant Yadav 25-12, Mustaq Ali beat Kavyansh Jain 25-5, 25-0 20-12, Amber Mandloi beat Shera by 25-5, 25-15, Ramashankar beat Vishal Kachneria by 25-17, 25-22.

ITC Manan Apparels win title

Indore: The Shivangi Sariya 17th ITC Night Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League-2023 reached its thrilling climax. May 25 marked a significant date for cricket enthusiasts as they eagerly gathered at the prestigious Indore Tennis Club for the highly anticipated final match.

The stadium was buzzing with excitement as the two teams, I.T.C. and Manan Apparels, prepared to battle it out under the floodlights. The night was filled with the promise of intense competition and unforgettable moments.The coin was tossed, and I.T.C. won the toss, opting to bat first. The crowd held their breath in anticipation as the opening batsmen took their positions. Manan Apparels showcased their bowling prowess, making it difficult for the ITC batsmen to score freely. However, with determination and skill, the I.T.C. team managed to score a respectable total of 63 runs in their allotted 8 overs

As the second innings began, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation. Team Microlab, representing the challenger Manan Apparels, faced the daunting task of chasing down the target set by I.T.C. The bowlers of I.T.C. unleashed their arsenal, putting immense pressure on the batting lineup of Team Microlab. Wickets fell at regular intervals, and the Manan Apparels team found it challenging to build substantial partnerships. The tension grew with each delivery as the game neared its climax. In the end, Team Microlab was dismissed for 51 runs, falling short of the target set by I.T.C.Cheers erupted from the crowd as ITC celebrated their victory. The players embraced one another, acknowledging their exceptional performance throughout the tournament. The director of the tournament, Satish Rawat, stepped forward to congratulate the winning team, emphasizing their remarkable teamwork and dedication. Amidst the jubilant celebrations, individual players were recognized for their outstanding contributions. Saransh Surana, the tournament's all-rounder, received applause for his exceptional skills with both bat and ball. Abhas Agarwal was awarded the title of the best batsman, while Ishan Gupta was lauded as the best bowler.The awards ceremony was a wonderful occasion as Priyanshu Bansal, representing Shivangi Sariya, the organizing committee, and Anil Dhupar, the secretary of Indore Tennis Club, presented trophies and prizes to all the players. B.S. Chhabra and Arjun Dhupar, esteemed guests, graced the ceremony, adding to the prestige of the event.As the night drew to a close, the crowd slowly dispersed, their hearts filled with memories of an exhilarating final match. The Shivangi Sariya 17th I.T.C. Nocturnal Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League-2023 had showcased the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Gaurav District Open Ranking Badminton from May 27

Indore: The city of Indore will host the Gaurav District Open Ranking Badminton Competition from May 27 to 29. The event will be organized jointly by Indore District Administration and the Indore Municipal Corporation, in association with the Indore District Badminton Association. The competition will take place at Nehru Stadium Badminton Hall, and will feature 13, 15, 17, and 19-year-old boys and girls for singles matches. The deadline for entries is May 26, and the event coordinators are Dharmesh Yashlaha, Vishal Chandwani, Sudhanshu Vyas, Shalini Pardeshi, Manish Trivedi, and Vinay Ramchandani.

Snooker tourney from today

Indore is ready to host Gaurav Diwas. To add to the festivities, the Madhya Pradesh Billiards Snooker Association announced that they would hold a snooker competition for boys and girls during the event.

The four-day competition was set to take place at the Billiards Academy located at Nehru Stadium starting from May 26, 2023. Bholu Mehta, Chairman of the association, was thrilled to offer such an exciting opportunity for aspiring snooker players.The players demonstrated their skills, hitting impressive shots and showcasing their abilities with the cue.

Devi Ahilya Gaurav Diwas Sports Festival Tennis tourney from May 28

On the occasion of Devi Ahilya Gaurav Diwas, lawn tennis included in the sports festival will be organized at Indore Tennis Club. Secretary of Indore Tennis Club Anil Dhupar said that this tournament will be organized from May 28 to May 30, 2023, in which boys and girls of 14 years of age and men's singles and doubles categories will be participated.

Hockey competition from today

Under the Indore Pride Day, a national sports competition will be organized under the aegis of Prakash Club will be played from May 26.

Executive President of Hockey Indore Association Devkinandan Silawat said that a three-day competition will be played by Prakash Club from May 26 to 28 at the ground located in the Residency area. Both boys and girls teams will participate in the competition. Along with successful teams, best performance in individual category will be rewarded.

Sports events under Indore

Pride Day from May 27

Like last year, this year too, under the Indore Pride Day, about 33 sports events will be played at various sports grounds of the city from May 27. Around 3000 players will participate in the events.

Giving this information, Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association's vice-president Om Soni said that a meeting of sports associations was held at Abhay Prashal on Thursday.In themmeeting , it was decided that table tennis, basketball will be included in the sports event this year as well. , Badminton,Billiards, Chess, Swimming, Football, Skating, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Hockey, Karate, Sitolia, Taekwondo, Judo, Athletics, Boxing, Wrestling, Marathon, Volleyball, Gymnastics, Handball, Triathlon, Yoga, Netball, Softballs including Kurash, Wushu, Malkham, and Golf will be played at various sports venues from May 27 to 29. The competitions will end on May 30.

Additional Collector R.S. Mandloi, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Manoj Pathak as well as Om Soni, Anil Dhupar, Harinarayan Yadav, PS Saluja, Jayesh Acharya, Devkinandan Silawat, Abhay Rahul, Kishore Shukla, Mohan Singh Rathore, Vivek Jain, Nagesh Vyas, Kurush Dinsha, A large number of sports officials including Naresh Tatwade, Sunil Soni, Vishwas Trivedi, Rakesh Mishra, Virendra Pawar, Dharmesh Yashlah, Nilesh Ved, Govind Chintaman, Rakesh Sirsia, Laxman Datir and Indradev Sharma were present.