MP: Three girls drown while taking holy dip in Narmada on Ganga Dussehra, one dead

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old girl tragically drowned in the Narmada river in Budhni district while taking a holy dip on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra in Aanwalighat on Tuesday.

Initially, three girls ventured into the deep water, however only two could be saved.

According to information, three girls had gone to Aanwalighat for a holy dip in Narmada, when news of their drowning reached the authorities. The police immediately enlisted the SDRF team to assist in the rescue efforts.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 5 injured in house wall collapse in Dhar

The deceased has been identified as Simran Lodhi (11) from Raisen. The two girls who were successfully rescued are Saloni (15) and Ragini, the daughter of Jamwant Singh (16), informed SDOP Budhni Shashank Gurjar.

Sadly, this marks the second drowning death in the district within the past 24 hours, both occurring in the Narmada river. The previous day, three young individuals from Raisen drowned in the river at Jahajpura village in Budhni.