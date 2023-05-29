Madhya Pradesh: 5 injured in house wall collapse in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm lashed several cities of the state including Dhar district where three kuccha houses’ walls collapsed, leaving 5 people injured.

Strong winds disrupted power supply in the city on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Some trees or their branches fell on power lines disrupting power supply.

Talking about local weather conditions, meteorological scientist HS Pandey said that as a western disturbance is active in the state, a new system is forming as cyclonic circulation. The weather condition would remain similar in coming two to three days. Even after five days of Nautapa, the temperature remains below 40 degrees.

Dust storm blew up tents and tin sheds at Dhar Utsav Fait located at Uday Ranjan Club ground on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. A total of 45 shops were installed at the fair which saw massive destruction. Shop-owner Imtiyaz Ahmed claimed that traders have suffered a loss of around Rs 4 lakh.

A sudden dust storm caused damage to several kuccha houses in remote villages too. In Jetapura area, three houses’ walls suffered damage leaving Pinki Suresh (35) injured. In Saugor, three persons were left injured after a wall collapsed on them. They were rushed to Dhar district hospital. Fortunately, there was no loss of life reported at the location.