Madhya Pradesh: PCC probe team inspects damaged statues at ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Six statues of Sapta Rishi which were installed in ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ just seven months ago were damaged due in recent heavy rains. After the fall of the statues, discussions started all over the country about corruption in Mahakal Lok. This also handed an issue to Congress and PCC chief Kamal Nath sent a 7-member committee to Mahakal Lok for inspection.

The seven-member team of PCC included Sajjan Singh Verma, Ramlal Malviya, Dilip Gurjar, Shobha Ojha, Mahesh Parmar, Murli Morwal and KK Mishra reached Mahakal Lok on Tuesday afternoon. All the people had also brought idol experts with them. About a dozen workers, including local leaders Ravi Bhadoria, Rajendra Vasishtha, Vivek Yadav, Maya Trivedi Noori Khan and Ravi Rai, were present along with the seven member team. Everyone looked at the pedestal of the idols and then went to the parking lot of Mahakal Lok to see the six idols of the Sapta Rishis of Mahakal Lok near Pinaki Gate. Here too, idol expert Sundar Gurjar, who came from Indore, shared defects of idols with the team.

Verma said, “We have got to see the corruption. Seven sages are considered to be the nurturers of Sanatan Dharma. The hypocrites of religion have done corruption in pension Vyapam e-Tendering and now Mahakal Lok. The metal that was to be used to make the statues was not technically fit. After returning to power after assembly polls, Congress would initiate action against officers involved in the corruption. The inquiry committee would submit its report to the PCC chief and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge within a week.

8 MEMBER TEAM ARRIVES FROM SURAT FOR REPAIR OF IDOLS

Neck of a statue of Saptarishi broke down in the storm that hit the city on Sunday, while hands of two statues were separated. Along with these statues, three other statues were also damaged. The statues of the seven sages were kept by Ujjain district administration in the parking lot behind Shri Mahakal Lok. On Tuesday morning, a team of eight sculptors from Surat (Gujarat) arrived at the spot to restore these statues and give them their tangible form back. The district administration removed the fallen statues of Saptarishi in Mahakal Lok, but the condition of some other statues installed in Mahakal Lok too was not very good. Cracks were also seen in the chariot of the statue of Tripurasura slaughter scene. Along with this, the statue of the samundra manthan scene also started shaking in the strong wind. Along with these idols, the statue of Lord Shiva installed in Kamal Sarovar and the statues of lions built around it too have lost colour.