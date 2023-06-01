 Madhya Pradesh: After Saptrishi idols, dome collapses at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok
Madhya Pradesh: After Saptrishi idols, dome collapses at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

On May 28, due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour in Ujjain city, the idols of six of the seven sages installed in Shri Mahakal lok fell from the pedestal and were broken.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dome at the main gate of Ujjain's Mahakal Lok suddenly collapsed on Thursday while devotees offered prayers. Due to the fall of the dome, the tiles on the floor were broken.

The incident was reported just a few days after strong winds damaged Saptrishi idols at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Temple.

The artisans of Gujarat's MP Babariya firm, a contractor contracted with this company, repaired the broken parts of the idols in Shri Mahakal ok.

