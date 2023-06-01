Bhopal Food Fest: 5 Finger-Licking Dishes You Must Try

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
As part of Bhopal Gaurav Diwas, a 5-day food fest is being organised at Bittan Market ground. The fest starts between 6:30pm till 11pm and will continue till Sunday.
1. If you are a street-food lover, then Dew Drops by Dimsum Aunty is a must try! These are vegetable/chicken stuffed Dimsums wrapped in tandori sauce and grilled to perfection!
2. The only thing better than bhelpuri is...Bombay Bhel! It's tangy, sweet, spice and everything you like. Don't forget to grab when you visit the food fest!
3. No, you don't have to go to Bihar to try its famous Champaran Meat Handi, just take a visit to Bhopal Food Fest!
4. If you are someone looking for a healthy, yet tasty food, straightaway got to the stall of Kodo Kuktki Cookies
5. Want to try some Punjabi-style spicy Tawa Mutton served with Rumali Roti and pickled onions? Well, this is your place!
