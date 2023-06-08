 Indore: Police Organised A Workshop For Children
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Police Organised A Workshop For Children

Indore: Police Organised A Workshop For Children

The workshop aimed to equip children from police families with the knowledge of decorating plant pots and to emphasise their moral responsibility towards environmental protection.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police, in collaboration with the Kalanjali Social Welfare Society, organised a workshop at DRP Line Indore on World Environment Day to raise awareness about environmental conservation. The workshop aimed to equip children from police families with the knowledge of decorating plant pots and to emphasise their moral responsibility towards environmental protection.

Under the guidance of Kalanjali Social Welfare Society trainers, the children showcased their creativity by beautifully decorating the plant pots with their hands. Officers and guests present at the event highlighted the significance of a clean and healthy environment and emphasised the collective responsibility to safeguard it.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Save Shristi Op continues in Sehore, admin pins hope on modern robot
article-image

Additional deputy commissioner of Police, Manisha Pathak Soni, stressed that planting trees and nurturing them is crucial for environmental preservation. 

The event concluded with a tree plantation activity, where the children and participants pledged to plant saplings and diligently care for them to ensure a clean environment.

Read Also
MP: After Army & SDRF, Robot Roped In To Rescue Sehore Toddler Stuck In Borewell Since 48 Hours
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: VHP's Durga Vahini Takes Out March

Indore: VHP's Durga Vahini Takes Out March

Indore: Free training for PSC Mains-2022 near Government Law College 

Indore: Free training for PSC Mains-2022 near Government Law College 

Karnataka Won, Priyanka Gandhi Gears For MP Elections With Jabalpur Visit On June 12

Karnataka Won, Priyanka Gandhi Gears For MP Elections With Jabalpur Visit On June 12

Indore: 'Covering Under-Construction Buildings With Green Mesh Is A Must'

Indore: 'Covering Under-Construction Buildings With Green Mesh Is A Must'

Indore: Police Organised A Workshop For Children

Indore: Police Organised A Workshop For Children