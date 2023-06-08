MP: After Army & SDRF, Robot Roped In To Rescue Sehore Toddler Stuck In Borewell Since 48 Hours

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): 48 hours on and rescue efforts still continue to rescue a 2.5-year-old girl who remains trapped in a 300-feet borewell in Sehore. A team of experts arrived with a specialized robot, at the scene, striving to locate and retrieve the child who further slid 50 feet below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, the toddler fell in the open borewell while playing on June 6. Since then, various methods were tried to rescue her, SDRF was called in. When the state rescue team failed, Army was roped in on June 7, however, in vain.