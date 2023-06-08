Madhya Pradesh: Save Shristi Op continues in Sehore, admin pins hope on modern robot

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Operation to save two-and-half-year-old Shristi continued on Wednesday. Owing to rocky nature of land the rescue operation was continuing at a snail’s pace. Though oxygen was being supplied into the bore-well to ensure to prevent asphyxiation, no movement by girl had been tracked for the last few hours.

The administration has decided to use modern robot to rescue the girl, who fell into open bore-well in Mungawali village of Sehore on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to Free Press, in-charge Collector Sehore, Ashish Tiwari said that he had contacted a man who has expertise in using robot in rescue operation. The man was expected to reach Sehore by Thursday morning from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Shristi has been stuck in bore-well for more than 130 hours now. There was no sign of movement in the girl.

Army jawans have reached Sehore to provide helping hand in rescue work being done by NDRF and SDRF. The effort to dig the trench parallel to the bore well was moving at snail’s pace due to rocky area.

Earlier, the girl was stuck at a depth of 30-feet but by late Tuesday night, she slipped further to the depth of 100 feet, making the rescue work more difficult.

Sehore administrative officers said once the rescue work was over, a case would be registered against the land owner who left the bore well open.

Notably, while playing, Shristi reached the field of neighbour and fell into the open bore-well. It was learnt that few days back, land owner had dug the bore well. As bore-well failed to yield water, he left it open. The parent’s of Shristi lives adjacent to the field.