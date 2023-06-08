 Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader booked for beating up civic body worker
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Congress leader booked for beating up civic body worker

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader booked for beating up civic body worker

According to reports, Rajkumar beat up a worker of Jalkarya department of Nagar Palika and tanker driver Pannalal Kushwaha when he was supplying water.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 03:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against Congress leader and former councillor Rajkumar Bhavsar obstructing official work.

According to reports, Rajkumar beat up a worker of Jalkarya department of Nagar Palika and tanker driver Pannalal Kushwaha when he was supplying water.

Chairman of the civic body Pankaj Choure registered an FIR against Rajkumar. Choure said since a worker was beaten up, he registered an FIR.

According to him, any kind of misbehaviour with the workers of the civic body will not be tolerated. Immediately after the incident took place, Choure along with councillors went to the police station and registered an FIR against Rajkumar.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Tirandazpur villagers threaten to boycott polls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: New bridge across Banna to be open to public soon

Madhya Pradesh: New bridge across Banna to be open to public soon

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader booked for beating up civic body worker

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader booked for beating up civic body worker

MP: Impersonator makes away with cell phone of private company employee who had put it up for sale...

MP: Impersonator makes away with cell phone of private company employee who had put it up for sale...

Madhya Pradesh: Miners tearing down heart of Betwa river

Madhya Pradesh: Miners tearing down heart of Betwa river

Madhya Pradesh: Loading vehicle runs over 4-year-old girl in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Loading vehicle runs over 4-year-old girl in Gwalior