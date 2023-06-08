Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader booked for beating up civic body worker

Representative Image |

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against Congress leader and former councillor Rajkumar Bhavsar obstructing official work.

According to reports, Rajkumar beat up a worker of Jalkarya department of Nagar Palika and tanker driver Pannalal Kushwaha when he was supplying water.

Chairman of the civic body Pankaj Choure registered an FIR against Rajkumar. Choure said since a worker was beaten up, he registered an FIR.

According to him, any kind of misbehaviour with the workers of the civic body will not be tolerated. Immediately after the incident took place, Choure along with councillors went to the police station and registered an FIR against Rajkumar.

