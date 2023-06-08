Madhya Pradesh: Tirandazpur villagers threaten to boycott polls

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tirandazpur villagers reached public hearing at collectorate office in Khandwa on Wednesday with plaque of bhumi pujan and threatened to boycott assembly elections if the culvert was not constructed before monsoon.

The villagers claimed that even after six months of bhumi pujan, they were still waiting for culvert construction. They claimed to have visited every office from Janpad to district panchayat office but were yet to receive an answer to their problems.

Though, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma performed bhumi-pujan of the culvert, the construction work never started. The villagers continue to experience serious connectivity problems.

During monsoon, rain leads to water-logging that prevents farmers from entering agricultural fields.

District panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Shailendra Singh said that Janpad panchayat CEO had been instructed for the same and villagers were assured that culvert would be constructed as early as possible.