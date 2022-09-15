Indore: Super Speciality Hospital docs perform brain tumour surgery keeping patient awake

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital gave a new lease of life to a 59-year-old patient by performing a complex brain tumour removal surgery. Moreover, the patient remained awake throughout the surgery and was talking to the doctors.

The doctors claimed it is a one-of-its-kind surgery in a government set-up in the state as such surgeries are being performed only at AIIMS, Bhopal, and the neurosurgery department in Jabalpur.

The surgery costs nothing to the patient as it is performed under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

According to neurosurgeon Dr Piyush Panchariya, “Fifty-nine-year-old Jagdish Sharma had approached us with the problem of seizures. After going through diagnoses, it was found that he had a tumour on the left side of the brain in close proximity to the eloquent area, the motor strip.” He said that surgical resection in such locations poses a risk of paralysis.

There was a rapid recovery in the patient’s health with no new neurological deficit. The surgery was performed on September 8 and the patient was discharged two days after surgery.

Under the supervision of HoD Dr Rakesh Gupta, Dr Prashant Raj Singh, Dr Piyush Panchariya and Dr Parul Gupta the surgery was performed with the help of Dr Nimish Jain, Dr Munir khan, Dr Gaurav, Dr Hima and Dr Sagar.

‘Performing such a surgery holds risks’

‘Due to the risk in performing such a surgery, we performed the awake craniotomy with cortical mapping of eloquent areas, which is performing the surgery by keeping the patient awake and active to know about the effects on his body. The awake craniotomy offers a possible solution to overcome this problem’

— Dr Piyush Panchariya, neurosurgeon

‘Anaesthesia for such awake procedures holds a challenge’

‘Anaesthesia for such awake procedures holds a tough challenge as the patient needs to be pain-free and comfortable during the surgery. There’s a high risk of development of intra-operative seizures’

— Dr Parul Gupta, neuro-anaesthesiologist