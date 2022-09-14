Indore: CBSE to train Good Samaritans in road safety & develop civic sense

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will be trained in their responsibilities wards road safety. Quoting the importance of civic sense and controlling cybercrimes, the board will be organizing a Students’ Outreach Programme on Road Safety: Roles & Responsibility.

This programme will be headed by the Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT), Bhopal, and Bureau of Police Research and Development, ministry of home affairs, Government of India.

The campaign and programme will begin on Thursday (September 15, 2022). The leading training school will connect with students of Class IX to Class XII at 11 am on Thursday via online portals.

The programme has been designed to inculcate road safety issues and duties of Good Samaritans among schoolchildren. The programme aims at creating an informed class of youths who will turn ambassadors to generate awareness around them by being an example and building a culture of road safety from the early years to the age of licence.

Schools may also arrange live streaming of the programme for maximum spread of awareness among the stakeholders. Eligible students may also be directed to enrol and join the programme directly through Cisco Webex or YouTube Live.

‘Programme to help the young students’

‘This Student Outreach Programme will help young students develop civic sense, patriotism, good citizenship and awareness of natural disasters, traffic discipline, cybercrimes, drug abuse and so forth and is open to access by all students of Classes IX to XII’ — Dr Joseph Emmanuel, CBSE director (Academics)

‘In the current scenario, we need to revive the education system and develop students to be responsible citizens of the future, which is impossible without including the discipline in our education system. Most students had lagged behind in the basic social skills and good behaviour during the Covid-19-induced lockdown’ — Jaydeb Kar, CBSE helpline counsellor from Indore

Students must note…

§ All the participants must ensure that they have high-speed Internet connectivity so that their e- learning can go on uninterrupted and without buffering

§ Participants are supposed to attend the programme in school uniforms

§ Participants should keep their mobile/PC/laptops in mute mode while the speaker addresses the class

§ Participants are requested to raise questions/queries in the Chat Box during the session, or they may unmute themselves and ask the questions only at the end of the session