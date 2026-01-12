Indore News: 'Operation Mushkan' Brings Hope To Indore Slums

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every afternoon in Indore’s Lalbagh slum area, a small group of children gathers with notebooks in hand and hope in their eyes. Waiting for them is Constable Sanjay Saware, the man behind “Operation Smile,” an initiative that has quietly changed the lives of dozens of underprivileged students over the past decade.

Saware knows what it means to struggle for education. As a child, he was forced to give up his own studies due to difficult circumstances and lack of support. That unfinished dream stayed with him. Years later, instead of letting it turn into regret, he decided to fulfil the dreams of others. “If I found studying so much difficult, I would make sure no child around me loses that chance,” became his unspoken promise.

What began 10 years ago with just three children soon grew into something much bigger. Today, Saware teaches students from Classes 1 to 10, with around 50 to 55 children attending his free classes every day from 12 pm to 3 pm. Word spread through the community and children started coming on their own, eager to learn.

He named his effort Operation Smile because, for him, education is not just about books—it is about bringing back the smile of a child who dares to dream. Along with regular subjects, he teaches general knowledge and builds awareness, helping students gain confidence and clarity about their future.

The results speak for themselves. So far, 62 students have successfully taken self-admission in government schools with his guidance and support. For many families in Lalbagh, Operation Smile has become a symbol of hope, proof that one person’s compassion and consistency can change many lives, one classroom at a time.