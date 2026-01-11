Indore News: Condolence Trip Ends In Crash, 5 Injured In Road Accident | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Maharashtrian family’s journey to attend the condolence meet of their relative ended in a horrific accident early on Sunday morning when their MUV car (MH02FJ8489) rammed into a dumper on the Kanadiya Bridge. The incident occurred around 6:15 am when the dumper driver reportedly applied brake suddenly and car collided with it from behind, leaving the front of the vehicle completely destroyed.

According to Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav, a couple and their two children, along with a driver, were travelling for a condolence meet of their relative in their car when they met with the accident.

The couple, identified as Nilesh Bakle and his wife Megha, sustained serious injuries while their children, Anshu and Mahi, along with the driver, escaped with minor injuries. Police said that the vehicle's airbags deployed after the accident and prevented the fatal injuries.

Patrolling police personnel, including sub-inspector Pravin Nagar and ASI Raisingh Chauhan, alongside beat constables Narayan Jat and Manish Rawat, ensured the victims were quickly extracted from the wreckage and rushed them to the hospital.

Police also secured the family's valuables from the mangled car including two mobile phones, a gold chain, a purse, cash, and luggage and transported them to the police station for safekeeping. A crane was later called to clear the debris and restore traffic flow on the bridge.