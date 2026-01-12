Indore News: Two Held For Robbing Woman Of Gold Chain | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for robbing a woman of her gold chain in Tilak Nagar area on Sunday.

According to Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amrendra Singh, the action was carried out under the guidance of Tilak Nagar police station in charge Manish Lodha. The incident occurred on November 13 when AnkitaAsawa, a resident of Girdhar Nagar, was walking outside her house in the evening. Two youths on a motorcycle allegedly snatched the gold chain from her neck and fled. A case was registered against unidentified accused and an investigation was launched.

On January 10, acting on a tip-off, police traced the suspects in Scheme Number 140 and attempted to nab them. During the operation, the accused tried to escape by jumping over a boundary wall, during which one of them sustained a leg injury. He was later sent to MY Hospital for treatment.

The arrested accused have been identified as RishabhSonkar and RohitVerma, residents of Palasia area. Police recovered the stolen gold chain, the motorcycle used in the crime and three stolen mobile phones from their possession.

Police said both accused have previous criminal records involving theft, robbery and assault. They are being questioned in connection with other similar incidents reported in the city.