Bhopal: Slogan, posters-making competition mark Hindi Diwas in Campion School

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Campion school celebrated Hindi Diwas with songs, speech, drawing, painting, posters, and slogan making in the Secondary Section Assembly Hall on Wednesday.

Students presented melodious Hindi songs, poems, idioms, and phrases mesmerizingly. Some students delivered speeches and gave their thoughts on the day. Students of classes VI to XII brought out their creative skills by poster making, drawings, paintings, and posters slogans on the Day and displayed them in the exhibition. An exhibition was organized by the Hindi Department, Sanskrit, and Urdu Department of the school under Hindi Pakhwada.

A special morning assembly was organised under the guidance of Hindi Department members in which Arun Trivedi was the day's main speaker.

It started with a speech on the importance of Hindi in the country. Principal Fr Athnas Lakra was the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of Hindi, and its existence and asked to disseminate its significance, respect and value. He also appreciated the students for their commendable performance.

The Vice Principal was also present with all the school teachers and staff to mark the occasion. Amber Abid conducted the event.