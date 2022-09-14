MP: House of school bus driver, who allegedly raped 3-year-old nursery student, demolished in Bhopal | File

On Tuesday, authorities demolished the house of a school bus driver, who has been arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old nursery student in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

The demolition reportedly took place under the supervision of police in Shahpura area of the city. The authorities gave illegal construction as the official reason for carrying out the demolition.

In the video, the men, armed with a hammer, destroyed the driver's house that is located in a tiny lane as officials kept watch.

According to police, the three-and-a-half-year-old nursery kid studying in a prestigious school in Bhopal was allegedly sexually harassed by her school bus driver on Thursday last.

The female attendant, now arrested, who accompanies kids on the bus to ensure their safety was allegedly also present on the bus when the crime was committed.

According to police, the kid’s statements suggested that she was sexually harassed several times. The same is being looked into.

After the girl returned from school, her mother found someone had changed the child's clothes with the spare set kept in her bag, said a police official.

The mother then enquired with her daughter's class teacher and also the school principal, but both of them denied having changed the child's clothes.

The child later complained of pain in her private parts.

Her parents took her into confidence and counseled her, following which she informed them that the bus driver abused her and also changed her clothes, the police official said.

The parents went to the school the next day to complain to the authorities and the child identified the driver, the official said.

The girl's parents filed a police complaint on Monday following which a probe was launched into it, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said.

The ACP said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376-AB (rape of a girl under 12 years of age) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police are trying to find out the exact spot where the incident took place, she said.

The victim's medical report is awaited, the official said.

