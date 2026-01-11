Indore News: Designer Kites To Turn Skies Expressive This Sankranti

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s skies are set to become more expressive this Makar Sankranti as designer and customized kites take centre stage. Moving beyond traditional patterns, city residents, especially, youth are embracing kites as a medium to share emotions, ideas and personal statements.

Local artisans are witnessing a surge in demand for customised creations featuring names, motivational quotes, patriotic slogans, humorous lines and romantic messages.

Alongside locally crafted designs, premium theme-based kites from Surat and Ahmedabad are attracting buyers with modern fonts, heart shapes, cartoon characters, and Tricolour-inspired visuals. Prices range from affordable designer options to high-end personalised kites, making the trend accessible yet aspirational.

Wholesalers say customers now prefer message-printed kites over readymade ones, turning kite flying into both an emotional expression and a status symbol. Families are also joining the trend, ordering special messages for siblings, parents and friends, making the festival more personal and joyful.

Social media has further amplified the craze, as message kites create perfect, share-worthy moments. From love notes floating in the sky to bold social statements, kite flying in Indore has evolved into a vibrant blend of tradition, creativity and modern self-expression.

