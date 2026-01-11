 Indore News: Designer Kites To Turn Skies Expressive This Sankranti
Indore News: Designer Kites To Turn Skies Expressive This Sankranti

Indore News: Designer Kites To Turn Skies Expressive This Sankranti

Anand ShivreUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s skies are set to become more expressive this Makar Sankranti as designer and customized kites take centre stage. Moving beyond traditional patterns, city residents, especially, youth are embracing kites as a medium to share emotions, ideas and personal statements.

Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP
article-image

Local artisans are witnessing a surge in demand for customised creations featuring names, motivational quotes, patriotic slogans, humorous lines and romantic messages.

Alongside locally crafted designs, premium theme-based kites from Surat and Ahmedabad are attracting buyers with modern fonts, heart shapes, cartoon characters, and Tricolour-inspired visuals. Prices range from affordable designer options to high-end personalised kites, making the trend accessible yet aspirational.

Wholesalers say customers now prefer message-printed kites over readymade ones, turning kite flying into both an emotional expression and a status symbol. Families are also joining the trend, ordering special messages for siblings, parents and friends, making the festival more personal and joyful.

Early Water Crisis Grips Bhiwandi As Irregular Supply Forces Residents To Depend On Tankers
Early Water Crisis Grips Bhiwandi As Irregular Supply Forces Residents To Depend On Tankers
'Yogi-Modi Trouble-Engine Govt Is So Rattled By Questions': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Condemns Police's Lathi Charge On NSUI's 'Save MGNREGA' Protest
'Yogi-Modi Trouble-Engine Govt Is So Rattled By Questions': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Condemns Police's Lathi Charge On NSUI's 'Save MGNREGA' Protest
Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions
Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions
'Had Tears In My Eyes As I Crossed Finish Line': At 70, Visually-Impaired Mumbaikar Amarjeet Chawla Completes 100th 10K Run
'Had Tears In My Eyes As I Crossed Finish Line': At 70, Visually-Impaired Mumbaikar Amarjeet Chawla Completes 100th 10K Run

Social media has further amplified the craze, as message kites create perfect, share-worthy moments. From love notes floating in the sky to bold social statements, kite flying in Indore has evolved into a vibrant blend of tradition, creativity and modern self-expression.

Sky-high messages replacing silent kites

Youth-driven customisation boom

Love, patriotism and humour in flight

Surat–Ahmedabad designs steal attention

Kite flying becomes social-media art

