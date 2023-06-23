Indore Sports Update: MP Senior State Chess Championship In Last Stage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the final round, Ojaswa Singh-Prakhar Bajaj in the open category and Varshita-Avika in the women's category won their matches to become state champions. The seventh cycle was inaugurated by Dr Dhruv Ghai, Pro Vice Chancellor of Oriental University and he encouraged all the players.

Late VR Madhya Pradesh Senior State Chess Championship is being organized by Oriental University in collaboration with Malvanchal Chess Club and All Indore Chess Association under the auspices of Madhya Pradesh Adhoc Chess Committee in memory of Kibe (Tatya Saheb) and on the third day in the women's category all the matches were played and now the competition has reached its final round.

Chief Arbiter Sunil Soni said besides becoming the state winner in both the categories, there is a tough competition for selection of the first 4 players. International Master Akshat Khamparia said in the National Women's Chess Competition to be held in Ahmedabad, players of all the women's category who got the first 4 positions from Madhya Pradesh will represent it.

PM Football Trophy Begins To Celebrate PM's 9-yr Tenure

The highly anticipated PM Football Trophy was officially launched on Thursday. The event witnessed presence of former MLA Rajesh Sonkar, Nandu Pahadia and MP representative Pankaj Fatechandani, who also jointly inaugurated the competition.

Laxmi Chauhan Winner In Karate Tourney

Mumbai was abuzz with excitement as the Sports Kempo Association of India hosted the 6th National Level Martial Arts Championship on June 17 and 18. Martial artists from across the country gathered to showcase their skills.

As expected , Madhya Pradesh’s Laxmi Chauhan stole the spotlight with her exceptional performance. Laxmi's journey to the championship began years ago. Her dedication was unmatched as she trained diligently under the guidance of Ashok Sen. Here Laxmi won gold medal in her category. Nirmal Kewat, Lavanya Yadav, Nishtha Soni, Anushka Dubey, Roshan Solanki, Harsh Chauhan, Jayesh Malviya, and Apoorva Kaushal, all brought home gold and silver medals, added further glory for Madhya Pradesh.

Wheelchair Disabled Sports Association Celebrates Foundation Day

Wheelchair Disabled Sports Association, Madhya Pradesh, celebrated its second foundation day at Emerald Heights International School in collaboration with Indo Sports Club, in which a wheelchair basketball tournament was organized. Three districts teams Indore, Ujjain and Dewas participated. Wheelchair basketball matches were played in which the final was held between Indore and Ujjain and Indore won by 16-11. Muktesh Singh, Director Emerald Heights International School, Indore was present as the chief guest along with sports officer of Indo Sports Club Akram Khan, coach of Wheelchair Disabled Sports Association Madhya Pradesh Hasan Khan and president of Wheelchair Disabled Sports Association Madhya Pradesh Shahzad Ali were also present.

Ashutosh-Gautam, Mann-Aarav, Priyanshi-Teerth And Yashika-Devanshi In The Finals

In the 62nd Sartaj League Badminton tournament being held here at Narayan Bagh Bal Vikas Kendra Badminton Hall, Ashutosh Binnani and Gautam Munat showcased their talent and entered the finals. Standing in their way were Mann Barjatya and Aarav Goyal. The third pair of Priyanshi Patel and Tirtha Goyal, had fought valiantly to secure their spot in the finals. Last pair of Yashika Jaiswal and Devanshi Garde also demonstrated good teamwork to secure their place in the finals.

Daly College Open All India Talent Series Tennis Tournament

Trishir In Final After A Tough Fight

Once again, the Daly College Open All India Talent Series Tennis Tournament brought together young tennis enthusiasts from across the country. The highly anticipated title match of 12 years age group was about to take place between Trishir Dhawan and Hussain Saifi.

In the girls' section, Ahana Phooljele and Reva Sharma will clash for the title.

However, rain interrupted the ties for some time. As soon as the rain stopped, the players returned to the court.

In the semi-finals of boys 12 years age group, Atharva Palode faced stiffed opposition from Hussain Saifi. The match was fiercely contested. Ultimately, Hussain Saifi emerged victorious, defeating Kante with a score of 6-4, 6-3 and secured a place in the final. In other matches, Thrissur clashed with Pranav Gaikwad of Maharashtra. Thrissur overcame the tough challenge and emerged triumphant with a hard-fought victory of 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

In the Girls Under-12 category, Ahana Phooljele faced Aira Agarwal in the semi-finals.

Anticipation filled the air as spectators expected a close contest between the two talented players. She dominated the match, allowing Aira to score only two points throughout the entire match. Ahana sealed her spot in the final with an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final featured Anya Phooljele against Riva Sharma. The match took an exciting turn as it extended to three sets. Anya started strong, clinching the first set. However, Riva displayed her resilience and aggressive game play, surrendering just one game to Anya in the next two sets. Riva emerged victorious with a hard-fought 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 triumph, securing her place in the final against Ahana Phooljele.

In the 14-year-old girls category, spectators were treated to an intense semi-final clash between Asmi Raghuvanshi and Rishina Tripathi. Both players exhibited remarkable skill and determination, battling fiercely for every point. The match stretched to three grueling sets, with Rishina ultimately prevailing. After winning the first set 6-4, Rishina stumbled in the second set, losing it 2-6. However, she regrouped in the deciding set, improving her game and minimizing errors to claim a 6-2 victory and secure her spot in the final against Sajhi Jain. In the other semi-final, Sajhi Jain dominated her opponent, Shagun Khilosia, in a one-sided match. She triumphed in straight sets with an impressive scoreline of 6-1, 6-1.In the boys' under-14 category, Ashrita Majji and Akshat Dakshindas faced off in a thrilling contest. Akshat proved to be the stronger player on the day, winning the match with a score of 6-4, 6-1.

India win Asian Team Snooker Championship

In a stunning display of skill, determination and resilience, the Indian snooker team, led by Kamal Chawla, emerged victorious in the Asian Team Snooker Championship held in Tehran. The tournament showcased some of the finest talents from across the continent, culminating in a nail-biting final between India and Hong Kong.

Kamal Chawla, a former world number two and the reigning national snooker champion, suffered a defeat at the hands of Hong Kong's Cheung Wai in the opening tie, while Brajesh Damani also fell victim to Hong Kong's Cheng Yu in the second tie. With Hong Kong securing a commanding 2-0 lead, the Indian team faced an uphill battle.

Undeterred by the setback, Kamal and Brajesh displayed exceptional teamwork and unwavering resolve in the crucial third tie. Their synchronized efforts on the green baize helped them triumph over the formidable duo of Cheng Yu and Tom, as they clinched a 66-29 victory, narrowing the deficit to 2-1. The Indian team knew they had to win every frame from this point forward to secure the championship.

Open Class

After the seventh round, both Ojaswa Singh of Gwalior and Prakhar Bajaj of Katni, who got the first seed in the open category, have created opportunities to become the winners by scoring maximum 6 points. Chhindwara's Abhay Bandewar, Jabalpur's Chaitanya Awadh, Kamad Mishra, Indore's Sudarshan Malga, Bhopal's Kushagra Srivastava and Ujjain's Omprakash Kanwal with 5.5 marks are on the second position, while on the third place are Bhopal's Ashwin Daniel, Kavyansh Agarwal, Indore's Ajay Virwani, Rishabh Kumar, and Mriduhas Tripathi and Devansh Singh of Ujjain are still fighting for selection.

Women's Section

In the women's category, second seeded Indore's Varshita Jain has maintained a single lead with maximum 5 points at the end of 5 rounds. She is expected to face tough competition from Indore's Avika Panwar, who remained in second place in the last round. Ujjain's Charvi Mehta with 4 points in third place and Aditi Srivastava of Bhopal with 3.5 points in fourth place, Shreya Wagare of Burhanpur and Riddhi Maheshwari of Indore are still struggling for selection.

In the fifth round, Table No. 1 Varshita Jain defeated 1st seed Aditi Srivastava in 58 moves by penetrating the Petrov Russian Defense, Table No. 2 saw Avika Panwar continue her good run, defeating Kanishka Choudhary in the Indian Defense in 52 moves. At table number 3 Riddhi Maheshwari and Shreya played a draw in the Polish opening after 77 moves, at table number 4 Charvi Mehta defeated Swara Surya playing two knights defense in 70 moves and Anshika at table number 5 Dongre defeated Snehal Sharma in 27 moves.