Indore: 300 Child Labourers Remain To Be Rescued: Childline

Representative photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Childline has identified several hotspots in the city where at least 300 children are working as child labour, said an official on Thursday.

June is being celebrated as ‘Child labour prevention’ month, so far they have rescued 170 child labourers in the last three months and are confident that they would be able to rescue all the others also.

Officials said that Sarvate Bus Stand, Railway Station, Moti Tabela, and Tillore Khurd are some of the hotspots where child labourers work. Invariably they are called ‘Chotu’ at their workplace which makes it difficult for officials to identify and rehabilitate them. Now, the women and child development department along with the labour department, Childline, and NGOs have decided to concentrate on these hotspots to identify and rescue child labourers.

“We have already rescued 170 children in the city and most of the child labourers work in small tea stalls, dhabas, garages and restaurants from where they were rescued,” said Rahul Gothane, childline coordinator.

Officials from labour department said that most of these child labourers work for very low wages under unhygienic conditions.

85% of the children rescued are called ‘Chotu’

Gothane informed Free Press that majority of the rescued child labourers were called ‘Chotu’. These children either work as waiters or clean vehicles. They are paid 250-300 rupees per day, and the employer provides them accommodation and food as well,” said Childline coordinator

Most children hail from Bihar and Rajasthan

Nine of the 15 children rescued in the last 15 days hail from Rajasthan and Bihar. During counselling the children admitted that their parents send them to Indore in search of work so that they can contribute financially. These children are currently under the protection of Child Welfare Committee.