Indore: Panic Grips Mall Following Fire In Garment Showroom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped a shopping mall on the RNT Marg after a fire incident in a garment shop on the ground floor on Wednesday morning. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported during the incident.

According to the fire brigade official, the incident took place at a garment showroom on the ground floor of the TI Next, previously known as the Central Mall. The cleanliness workers and some people were there in the mall during the incident. They noticed the smoke from the showroom after which the fire brigade and the local police were informed.

The smoke led to a panic-like situation prevailed for some time. The fire fighters reached there and managed to control the fire using more than 10,000 litres of water. Garments, smoke detector, CCTV, a computer and other material were burnt in the incident. No casualty was reported in the incident. It was believed that the fire broke out after an electric short circuit in the showroom.

