Indore: 9th International Soya Food Conference From Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day 9th International Soya Food Conference is going to begin in the city from Thursday at the Brilliant Convention Centre. The event will bring together national and international industry experts, researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, decision makers from the government etc. to discuss the latest advancements in the soy food processing sector. It will also help in exploring the avenues for further growth and collaboration.

The conference is being organised by The Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association (SFPWA). There will be dedicated sessions on subjects like global and Indian soya production, demand & Supply, soya Food processing and utilization trends, soy Nutrition as well as the role of soy in nutrition intervention programs, Innovations, and Entrepreneurship/Start-up Opportunities.

Sumit Agarwal, Chairman of the Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association (SFPWA) said that we are very excited about this international soy food conference and expect a remarkable gathering of subject matter experts and others from the global soy value chain. This conference will serve as a platform to showcase the advancements in soy food processing technologies, market development, addressing the challenges being faced by the industry, and how to align this sector with the food and nutrition security roadmap of the country. Soy food products have immense potential to be relied on for the food and nutrition security of the country, and beyond.