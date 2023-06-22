Indore: Sanskrit Is Foundation Of Our Culture, Says IIM-I's Rai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting the significance of preserving Sanskrit as a language, IIM Indore director HimanshuRai stated that Sanskrit holds a crucial place as the foundation of our culture, intertwined with every aspect of our lives, right from birth, till our last breath.

He said this while addressing a programme organised to distribute certificates to nine participants who successfully completed Sanskrit Language Workshop held at the institute from September 1, 2022, to February 28.

“The workshop unravelled the intricacies of the Sanskrit language, while preserving India's cultural heritage. This transformative six-month journey enabled the participants to gain a deeper understanding of the nation's ancient culture, civilization, customs, and linguistic contribution to nation-building,” a press release issued by IIM Indore said.

PraveshVaishnav, Sanskrit tutor, who conducted the classes, emphasised that true language learning occurs through conversation. “Although Sanskrit is often perceived as difficult, the key lies in actively speaking the language. It is a cultural treasure and the foundation of many languages, we can unlock its beauty. Embracing Sanskrit's relevance, conversing in it, and imbuing it with purpose enriches our understanding and shapes a purposeful life,” he said.