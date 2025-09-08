Tragic! 25-Year-Old Youth Jumps In Narmada To Save Friend, Drowns

Tragic! 25-Year-Old Youth Jumps To Save Friend, Himself Drowns In Omkareshwar | Representational Image

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's 25 year-old youth drowned while trying to save his friend during Narmada Bath in Omkareshwar late Sunday evening.

As per reports, Chirag (25), along with group of six friends, came to visit Omkareshwar pilgrimage from Pali, Rajasthan on Sunday.

The incident happened when everyone was bathing in the Narmada River and one of the friend started drowning. To save his friend, Chirag jumped in the river.

He somehow managed to save his friend but he himself got swept in the river's current. A team of police and divers were deployed to search for him since Monday morning.

Mandhata police said that due to darkness on Sunday night and strong current, the rescue operation could not be initiated immediately. A complaint was registered in the case.

Upon receiving information, Chirag's family and friends also reached the spot. Police said that search peration is underway in the river bank and nearby areas.