Indore: Harassed By Family, Couple Consumes Poison, Woman Dead |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple consumed poisonous substance accusing family members of harassment since the birth of their second daughter. While 30-year-old woman died, her husband was under treatment in a city hospital on Wednesday. The couple had shot a video before the suicide bid levelling the allegations.

The couple was identified as Pooja and her husband Hemant Doliya (33) of Kundan Nagar. Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Alka Meniya Upadhye said that the couple shot the video on Tuesday evening after returning from jansunwai and consumed poison.

She said that Hemant’s father had lodged a complaint over property dispute with district administration. Later, Hemant was called by officer during Tuesday’s jansunwai to resolve the case. It was alleged that during the hearing, Hemant had told the officer that he would commit suicide along with his wife after reaching home.

In the video, Hemant blamed his parents and brother for the suicide. He claimed that they were being harassed as they had two daughters. “Is having two daughters a crime,” Hemant is seen asking in the video. Accusing his parents and brother of assault, Hemant demanded strict action against them.

In the above-mentioned video, Hemant even alleged that additional collector Rajesh Rathore had misbehaved with him during hearing in jansunwai.

Father lodged complaint over property issue

His father Rameshwar Doliya and mother Nirmala had lodged a complaint against Hemant and his wife Pooja with an officer of the district administration on Tuesday. In the written complaint, Rameshwar stated that he wanted to construct a wall dividing the house among two sons. However, younger son Hemant was not ready for it.