Indore: Man Slaps & Kicks His Elderly Mother In Chandan Nagar; Video Goes Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a son allegedly slapped and kicked his elderly mother at Chandar Nagar area. The incident was reported on June 15 following which the video went viral on social media.
According to the reports, an incident has been reported from Indore’s Chandan Nagar, where a man named Suresh Verma slapped his elderly mother. Later, kicked her in the stomach while she was trying to control her.
When the video of the incident went viral on the internet, the police asked to take the action, however the mother refused.
