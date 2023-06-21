Yoga Day 2023: Indore Central Jail Inmates Perform Yoga With MP Shankar Lalwani On International Yoga Day

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 2,400 inmates, including women prisoners, participated in the International Yoga Day programme at Indore Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the Indore constituency, Shankar Lalwani also performed yoga with inmates of Indore Central Jail on this occassion.

The jail administration made special arrangements and called Yoga instructors and doctors for the prisoners to do yoga on this day.

Speaking to ANI, Lalwani said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for Yoga to the whole world on International Yoga Day. This year the theme is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is a family). Today, PM Modi is leading the world on Yoga Day in New York." Apart from this, many big events are being organised at various places across the country. In Indore too, many programmes are being organised at around hundreds of places. Similarly, the prisoners also performed yoga in the central jail, he said.

It is necessary that the mental and physical health of the prisoners should also be good, for the prisoners are taught yoga in the jail, the MP added.

Superintendent of Central Jail Dr Alka Sonkar said, "The way yoga is being performed across the world on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the inmates and staff were also made to perform the yoga in the Central Jail. A person can remain healthy with yoga, so yoga was performed to keep the prisoners healthy," Over 2,400 inmates, including women prisoners performed yoga in the jail. Separate arrangements were made for women in their ward for the Yoga programme, the jail superintendent added.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday, participated in the International Yoga Day programme with inmates at Bhopal Central Jail.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday also participated in the International Yoga Day programme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. Apart from that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is also seen performing Yoga in Haridwar.

