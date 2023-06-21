 Yoga Day 2023: MP's Ganga Performs Asans On Flowing Waters Of Narmada
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Ganga Chakravarti |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): It was indeed a breathtaking view to see the confluence of Ganga and Narmada in Jabalpur on Internation Yoga Day.

Yoga instructor Ganga Chakravarti, performed asans effortlessly on the flowing waters of river Narmada.

“Practicing yoga requires the power of will, not just resources. If you have the inner determination to attain a healthy body, yoga can be practiced anywhere”, said Ganga.

Yoga camps were set up throughout the city to facilitate yoga practice.

